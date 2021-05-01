Goa cops arrest man who escaped from Colvale Central Jail in August last year

According to the Crime Branch, Bharadwaj, who broke out of prison on August 25, 2020, had carefully monitored the routine of garbage disposal in jail.

Days after the crime branch of the Goa Police arrested a man who had escaped from the Colvale Central Jail through a drainage duct last year, cops arrested another jail inmate who had fled from jail in August, 2020 after giving prison guards a slip while disposing garbage.

The accused, Hemraj Bharadwaj, who fled from the Colvale jail where he was lodged after being arrested in a case of drug trafficking, was arrested from Pattidhar village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

He was held came after a team of Crime Branch officers scouted four states — Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh — and took help from the Chandigarh Police. He was brought back to Goa by train and handed over to the Mapusa Police Station, where a case was registered against him for breaking out of judicial custody.

According to the Crime Branch, Bharadwaj, who broke out of prison on August 25, 2020, had carefully monitored the routine of garbage disposal in jail. According to sources, prison inmates were accompanied by guards when they went to dispose the garbage outside. On one such occasion when Bharadwaj had gone to dispose garbage, he managed to escape after giving the guards a slip.

According to the Crime Branch, Bharadwaj, a school dropout, did odd jobs in restaurants and shacks in Goa’s northernmost taluka of Pernem before he was arrested for possessing over 1 kg of charas that he had brought from Himachal Pradesh to make some quick bucks in Goa.

Last month, the Crime Branch had also arrested Ramchandra Yelappa, who had escaped from the same prison on September 22, 2020. On interrogation, Yelappa had revealed that he had escaped from the Colvale Jail after carefully planning his escape by scaling a wall and “slithering through the drainage ducts”.