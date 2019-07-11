Goa meltdown: Rebel MLA’s to meet BJP’s top leadership today, ‘Save Democracy’ says Congress

After suffering a major setback in Goa with 10 of its 15 MLAs resigning from the party Wednesday, the Congress party held a protest against the BJP outside Parliament over the political crisis which has hit the party in Karnataka and Goa.

Top leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma, staged a protest carrying ‘Save Democracy’ placards near the Gandhi statue in the complex.

On Wednesday, in a dramatic turn of events, two-thirds (10 of the 15) MLAs of the Congress Legislative Party resigned and met the Speaker of the 40-member Assembly in their bid to merge with the ruling BJP. All resignations were accepted by Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo.

With this, the ruling BJP ‘s strength in the Assembly swells to 27, and the strength of the Congress which won 17 seats in 2017, stands reduced to five. Two Congress MLAs had joined the BJP earlier.

The Congress leadership has blamed the saffron party for the desertions from its ranks in both the states.

MLA’s to meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi

All the 10 MLAs are expected to meet BJP national president Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda later today along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“I will be meeting BJP national president Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda along with all the 10 MLAs who have merged with our party,” Sawant was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

When asked whether any minister from the allies will be dropped to accommodate the MLAs, Sawant said, “I will not be able to say anything till I meet the leaders.”

Chellakumar in town

A Chellakumar, All India Congress Committee secretary and the opposition party’s Goa in-charge, was sent to the coastal state to take stock of the situation after 10 of the party’s MLA’s decided to join BJP.

Chellakumar, who arrived in Panaji on Wednesday night and began discussions with the party’s remaining five legislators to decide the future course of action, news agency PTI reported.