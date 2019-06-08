Goa Congress chief says aware our MLAs in talks with BJP

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said Friday he is aware that more legislators from his party are in talks with the BJP. His remarks came a day after a Congress MLA held a meeting with his workers to gauge their responses if he should defect to the ruling party in the state.

The Congress presently has 14 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly, while the BJP has 17.

“With the way BJP government is using huge amount of money and using political power, it is very difficult… You will not believe how aggressively they are using pressure to target our MLAs with, money, government, agency pressure,” Chodankar said at a press conference in Margao town.

He added. “In the last year, BJP has poached two (MLAs) from Congress and two from (regional party) MGP.”

On Thursday, Congress MLA from Cuncolim, Clafasio Dias had an informal meeting of party workers, in which he asked for their approval to join the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Dias played down the move. “It was an informal conversation at a birthday party. I had told my workers that I was being harassed as an Opposition MLA and no work was being sanctioned in my constituency…I had only said that such a decision would only be taken after their (workers’) consent.”