Goa Congress: BJP not removing Manohar Parrikar fearing he may spill the beans on Rafale deal

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File)

The Goa Congress on Saturday said that there was a complete breakdown of governance in the state but the BJP was not removing Parrikar from the chief minister’s post fearing that he might “spill the beans” on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Maintaining that Parrikar was Defence Minister when the Rafale deal was struck, state Congress chief Girish Chodankar said: “As the Defence Minister many files were with him….many documents were with him and a lot of information on this Rafale deal. So we have no doubt that the moment Prime Minister and the BJP president pressure him or demand his resignation or try to remove him, Parrikar will not keep quiet, he will reveal all the secret information, important information, which can expose our PM.”

Pointing out that Prime Minister had given the charge of Finance Ministry to Piyush Goyal when Arun Jaitley was hospitalised, the Congress asked why the BJP had not even appointed a caretaker chief minister, or an in-charge or a Deputy CM in Goa.

“Goans deserve a full-time chief minister and to ensure democracy and constitutional functioning, a floor test is imperative,” Congress spokesperson Pawar Khera said.

In Goa, BJP sources said Parrikar is expected to reach Goa on a special flight on Sunday afternoon.

