Goa CM Manohar Parrikar unwell, Congress stakes claim to form govt

The Goa Congress delegation led by Babu Kavekar. (Source: ANI) The Goa Congress delegation led by Babu Kavekar. (Source: ANI)

With Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar hospitalised, a delegation of 14 state Congress MLAs reached Raj Bhavan Monday and submitted two memorandums, urging Governor Mridul Sinha to give them the opportunity to prove majority in the 40-member assembly. The delegation led by Congress Legislature Party leader Babu Kavelkar, however, couldn’t meet Governor Sinha as she was away from Raj Bhavan. Kavelkar said the Congress MLAs will meet the Governor Tuesday and urge her not to dissolve the assembly as they have the numbers to form the government.

“We have Submitted two memorandums and requested that the situation to undergo election within 18 months shouldn’t arise. People elected us for five years. If the present government is not capable to function, we should be given the chance, we will do it,” Kavelkar told reporters.

“The party urged the governor not to consider dissolution of the state Legislative Assembly, which is a possibility considering internal fighting in the ruling alliance and illness of Parrikar,” PTI quoted Kavlekar as saying.

“We are the single largest party and we should have been given the chance earlier. See how the government is functioning today. Government hote huye bhi na ke barabar hai (despite the government being there it is equal to having no government). We have numbers so we are staking the claim. Governor will be here tomorrow. We’ll request her for it,” he added.

He also said the Congress has the support of legislators from other parties and can form the government, if given a chance by the governor. “We will prove our majority on the floor of the House,” he added.

The Congress is the single largest party in the House with 16 MLAs. They need the support of five more members to prove majority in the assembly.

The Goa Congress’ move comes a day after BJP central observers from Delhi reached the state to assess the situation in Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s absence and take a call on the portfolios held by him. Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to AIIMS for treatment on Saturday.

BJP president Amit Shah had Sunday sent three senior members of the party — B L Santhosh, Ram Lal and Vinay Puranik — to Goa to meet the party leaders and allies in the coastal state. There have also been calls from the Opposition Congress to appoint a “full-time chief minister” for the smooth functioning of the government.

On Saturday, BJP ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) said it was “high time” Parrikar hands over the charge to the seniormost minister.

MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said, “It is high time Parrikar hands over charge to the seniormost minister for smooth functioning of the government.”

Asked whether a new CM candidate is being finalised, Lobo said, “This can be only discussed at a time when he (Parrikar) cannot continue any more.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd