Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant proves majority in Assembly

Newly-inducted Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday comfortably won the floor test in the Assembly by 20 votes while 15 MLAs voted against. Apart from the 11 BJP MLAs, including Pandurang Madkaikar, three each from Goa Forward Party, Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) as well as three Independents supported the Sawant government. The strength of the Assembly has reduced from 40 to 36, including the Speaker.

The Congress’ 14 MLAs and Churchill Alemao from the NCP voted against the motion while the BJP showed strength by getting ailing Pandurang Madkaikar to come to vote. The Assembly session was presided over by Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo.

After winning the trust vote, Sawant appealed all the members to join hands with him to ensure that developmental work reaches every nook and corner of the state.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant told the Indian Express, “I have got this opportunity to sit on this chair as a successor of late chief minister Manohar Parrikar. I was an ordinary BJP worker and then rose to be the Speaker and the Chief Minister. I am a party worker first. We will work on the Antyodaya principle, which will impact the lowest reaches of society. And for that work to happen, it is not just up to a CM, MLA, but every member of society and while doing this work, I would need the help of every Goan. Manohar Parrikar had given a message before passing away to be positive. If we go ahead with this message, then we can build a bright future for Goa.”

The special session of the House was convened by Governor Mridula Sinha to conduct the floor test after Sawant was sworn in as the CM during the early hours of Tuesday. The Congress had called the swearing-in of Sawant “unconstitutional”.

Hours after Manohar Parrikar’s cremation, the BJP Monday chose Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant as the new Chief Minister of the state. Sawant and his cabinet of 11 ministers took oath early Tuesday morning.