Why no education, environment ministers in Goa, asks AAP

A day after newly-elected Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant distributed the various portfolios, the Aam Aadmi Party in the state on Saturday questioned the absence of the education and environment ministers, respectively.

Citing the developments and “success stories” in the education sector in the national capital, AAP leader Valmiki Naik told reporters in Panaji, “The state of the public education system in Goa can only be described as sorry. In such a scenario, it was expected that the government place this sector on a high priority. However, inexplicably, the Ministry of Education was not even mentioned in the notification allocating portfolios to various ministers. This is evidence that the government is not at all serious about improving the education sector in Goa.”

“A similar treatment has been given to the Ministry of Science, Forests and Environment,” he added.

The AAP leader said that no word on the education and environment ministries only proved that the two portfolios were “not a major priority for the BJP government”. “Even though the notification ends with the statement that ‘any other department not mentioned in this notification shall be looked after by the chief minister’, it was shocking to see that education and environment are obviously not a major priority for the BJP government,” Naik said.

“Even minor portfolios such as printing and stationery are highlighted, while such important portfolios have been relegated to the ‘any other’ category,” he added.

Naik even sought an explanation from the new Chief Minister in this regard. “With unemployment, as well as environmental destruction, being two of the biggest issues facing Goa today, can the new CM Pramod Sawant explain this oversight?,” he asked.