Goa CM Pramod Sawant may induct Dy Speaker Lobo in cabinet

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has hinted that there could be a cabinet reshuffle to induct state Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo. Sawant on Tuesday night said Lobo, a two-term BJP MLA from Calangute Assembly seat in North Goa district, would be given a “bigger responsibility” in the state soon. He was speaking at Lobo’s birthday celebration at Parra village in Mapusa town of North Goa.

“Lobo has to handle a bigger responsibility than what he has now. He will get it soon. He has to serve the people of entire Goa and not just from his Assembly constituency,”

Sawant said amid applause from the MLA’s supporters.

Lobo has been demanding a cabinet berth since long.

“He will get the responsibility soon. He has kept patience all this while and he needs to keep it for a little more time,” the chief minister said.

Lobo earlier said he was not keen to become the Assembly Speaker after Sawant resigned from the post to take over as the chief minister in March this year.

Sawant got the top post in the state following the death of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

The Goa Legislative Assembly consists of 40 members.

The state cabinet currently has 12 ministers, the maximum number permitted under laws, including seven from the BJP, three from the alliance partner Goa Forward Party and two Independents supporting the Sawant-led government.

Sawant will have to drop one of the ministers from his cabinet to accommodate Lobo.