Goa CM Pramod Sawant: Film scripts to be vetted before shoot permit

His statement comes following the projection of Goa in Mohit Suri film Malang as a drug haven. (Picture for representational purpose) His statement comes following the projection of Goa in Mohit Suri film Malang as a drug haven. (Picture for representational purpose)

CHIEF MINISTER Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said permission for shooting of movies in Goa will only be reserved for movies that do not “malign the image of the state”.

He said scripts will have to be first shown to a committee and get vetted before permission for shooting is given.

His statement comes following the projection of Goa in Mohit Suri film Malang as a drug haven.

“After this, while giving permission the Entertainment Society of Goa will check the story and they will not be allowed to malign the image of the state. Only then, will we will give the permission,” Sawant told reporters to a specific question on released film Malang.

ESG is the nodal agency which allots permission for shooting across the state, as it coordinates with different other state agencies.

“Our state has good law and order… Why should they focus (and) portray the state as a place (with) drugs and other things. Before giving permission now, we will at least go through the theme and see what are they showing about Goa,” Sawant said, though he added he was not aware that the movie began with a gratitude note to “Chief Minister Pramod Sawant”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.