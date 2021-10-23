Goa CM Pramod Sawant charts campaign points for upcoming assembly election

With the BJP finalising its poll strategies for Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the success of his government’s flagship programme – Swayampurna Goa — the management of the Covid situation and the economy of the state would be the highlights of the campaign.

While BJP’s moves to get the smaller parties at its side are yielding results, the parties like Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, which are trying to find their feet in the state politics, will fail, said the Chief Minister.

“Around 60 departmental schemes are being implemented in Goa. Our first dose of vaccination was 100 per cent and the second dose is at 75 per cent. Our Covid management and the financial management have been really successful,” said Sawant, who is in the national capital for discussions with the BJP leaders for the party’s election preparations in the state, in a brief interview.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the people of Goa during which he interacted with beneficiaries of the flagship programmes of the Goa government.

He interacted with seven persons, including a sarpanch and a chairman of the municipal corporation. Modi lauded the development of Goa, describing it as a “new model of development” and said the government led by Sawant has played a leading role in implementing the central schemes also. Modi also said that Goa has done what is required for Atmanirbhar Bharat, which was possible due to the “double-engine” government, referring to the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state.

The Chief Minister said the tourism sector, the main activity of the state, has been revived after the success of vaccination in the country with a large number of domestic tourists making Goa their travel destination. “We have also allowed, with the support of the central government, chartered flights and some international flights.”

Sawant is optimistic about the political situation in the state, which is fluid due to the pulls and pushes of smaller parties and their influence in different parts of the state. “BJP’s position on the ground is strong. Currently we have the support of 27 party MLAs and an Independent. There are other parties like MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party) and Goa Forward Party. There will be some developments and I think there could be some mergers. At present, Congress is the opposition party – despite its MLAs leaving, it still has a vote base. So, the main opponent will be Congress,” Sawant told The Indian Express in a brief interview.

With the TMC and AAP trying to make a mark in the electoral scene, Sawant swore that “nothing will happen” despite the “hype” they have created. “Because they do not have any voter base. They are just showing off,” he said, adding that only BJP, Congress and some smaller indigenous Goan parties have a support base in the state.

While poll strategist Prashant Kishore has been camping in Goa, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit the state next week. The party received a shot in its arm with some key leaders, including former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro joining it from the Congress.

The Chief Minister said in the election, due early next year, BJP will get a majority on its own in the 40-member assembly. “Bayees mein Bayees par” (22 plus seats in 2022) would be BJP’s target, he said.

“We are coming up with various ideas for the campaign. But in 2022, it will be 22 plus. The main part of the campaign will be that the BJP government will achieve a self-reliant Goa in its next tenure for which we have already initiated programmes,” he said.

Sawant argued that the industry sector in Goa had been overwhelmingly backed by the government during the pandemic time. The government has recently launched a new scheme ‘Sarkar Tumchya Dari’ (government at your doorstep). “We have decided to ensure housing for all, sanitation for all, water for all, electricity for all and financial and social security for all. We are giving free equipment to all Divyang people. Our target is to reach the last person,” Sawant said.

Every Saturday, officials of 42 departments will be available at the panchayats to address the grievances of the people and to ensure hurdles in getting the benefits of the government schemes are removed. Sawant said this will promote activities in agricultural, dairy and horticulture fields.