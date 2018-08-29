Manohar Parrikar set to visit US again for treatment

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar resumed work on June 14 (Source: Twitter/@goacm) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar resumed work on June 14 (Source: Twitter/@goacm)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is scheduled to go to the US after a “minor” health complication, Union Minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik told reporters on Wednesday. The Opposition has sought a meeting with the Governor to discuss the administration situation at a time when one-third of the cabinet is hospitalised. Owing to his pancreatic ailment, Parrikar underwent treatment for three months in the US earlier this year and returned in June.

He again travelled to the US after attending the Monsoon Assembly session. He returned on August 22, but soon left for Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for a medical review. Earlier this week, he returned from Mumbai with the ashes of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On Wednesday, Union Minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik told reporters that Parrikar’s family had informed the BJP of his urgent need to visit the New York medical facility again. “As per the information we have got now, CM has been referred back to America because of some minor complication. We have been informed that he will be back within eight days. He is going to the US tonight.”

Asked about administration in the state in Parrikar’s absence, Naik said, “There should be an arrangement. I am in agreement with you. It should be done as soon as possible. Party will decide at the earliest,” he said. Besides Parrikar, Urban Development Minister Francis D Souza is in the New York facility for treatment. Leader of BJP ally MGP and PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar is unwell and Power Minister Pandurang Mhadkaikar is in a Mumbai hospital.

“Alliance parties have to be taken into confidence.

Once a decision is taken by the party, we will discuss with them,” said Naik. Asked if Parrikar is saying he wants to step down or if any such suggestion has been made, Naik replied, “It is his prerogative.. He has not said it yet, I do not know about it,” Naik added.

MGP leader Deepak Dhavalikar said, “The party has been informed that the CM will return in eight days. We are in this coalition only for Parrikar and not for BJP. If his absence extends, then we will have to rethink.”

