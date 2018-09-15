Goa CM Manohar Parrikar flown to Delhi AIIMS for follow-up treatment

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has just returned from the US following a three-month long treatment. (File) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has just returned from the US following a three-month long treatment. (File)

Owing to his declining health, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was flown to Delhi Saturday for his follow-up treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The medical facility is Goa was felt inadequate, and with BJP central command calling on him yesterday, he finally agreed to proceed to New Delhi.

According to PTI, CM Parrikar took “a special flight” around 10.30 am for his follow-up treatment at AIIMS.

Earlier this week, the 62-year-old was admitted to a private medical facility in Candolim due to complaints of fever and discomfort. Parrikar was admitted to the hospital in Candolim following his return from the US after a three-month-long treatment for his pancreatic ailment.

Since his return, Parrikar has not attended office and was recovering at home, with regular visits to a clinic at Candolim in north Goa.

The CM on Friday called state BJP leaders and alliance ministers to the clinic for a meeting. By evening, ministers were seen walking into the clinic where they were huddled for at least an hour. Parrikar also made efforts to quell rumours of his health concerns by taking a break and visiting his ancestral house in Parra, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

“It was a meeting called by him as, since his return from the US, he has not met all of us together. He looked weak. But I will still wait to see him recover before saying anything,” said Goa BJP general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

Sources stated that Parrikar had Friday spoken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over phone, who enquired about his health.

With PTI inputs

