Goa CM Manohar Parrikar returns after three-month medical leave

GOA CHIEF Minister Manohar Parrikar returned to Goa from the US on Thursday after a three-month medical leave. He reached Mumbai early afternoon and was in Goa by evening. According to his office, the chief minister, who was undergoing treatment for a serious pancreatic ailment, was resting at his private residence in Dona Paula. The Cabinet meeting with his ministers, which was due on Friday, might be postponed to a later date.

Of the issues expected to be discussed at the meeting, the protests by mining-dependent families and the state government’s inadequate handling of power cuts are high on priority. Parrikar was accompanied by his sons and was received by BJP functionaries and senior government officials, including the Director General of Police.

His return also brought to an end a series of speculation on his date of return.

The Chief Minister has a tough schedule ahead with the monsoon session of the assembly expected soon.

According to BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar, party leaders will be meeting Parrikar on Friday. “The core committee is planning to meet him at his convenience. We are giving him enough time to rest and not rushing with anything. For now, the priority is to discuss the mining issue. We are eagerly looking to his guidance to resolve the matter as it affects a lot of Goans.”

