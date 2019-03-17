Manohar Parrikar passes away: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to ‘one of Goa’s favourite sons’

Goa Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind announced, “Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness was borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten.”

The BJP leader, who spearheaded the party’s poll campaign since 1994 in the state, had been critical for the past few weeks and was frequently visiting Delhi’s AIIMS hospital since September 2018.