Manohar Parrikar passes away: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to ‘one of Goa’s favourite sons’

Security had been stepped up at the Goa CM's residence following news about his condition being unstable, and family members began visiting the politician. Relatives, family members and a host of political leaders started showing up at Parrikar's house in Goa immediately after the announcement was made. 

Leaders wait outside CM Manohar Parrikar’s house in Goa. (Express photo by Smita Nair)

Goa Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind announced, “Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness was borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten.”

The BJP leader, who spearheaded the party’s poll campaign since 1994 in the state, had been critical for the past few weeks and was frequently visiting Delhi’s AIIMS hospital since September 2018.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening.

Priyanka Gandhi recalls sole meeting with CM Parrikar

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to "one of Goa's favourite sons"

Putting an end to speculations, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday announced that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away after a prolonged illness. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten."

