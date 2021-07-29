Goa gangrape case: CM Pramod Sawant faces flak for asking parents of rape victims why daughters were out so late

Days after the alleged gangrape of two minor girls on a beach in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has come under fire from the Opposition for remarking in the state Assembly that parents need to introspect why their children were on the beach late at night.

“When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don’t listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police,” Sawant had said on Wednesday, during a debate on a calling attention notice in the House.

Four men were arrested in South Goa and remanded in police custody on Monday for allegedly raping two minor girls in Benaulim and extorting from them on Sunday evening. An offence of gangrape and extortion was registered at the Colva police station against the four accused — Asif Hateli, Rajesh Mane, Gajanan Chinchankar and Nitin Yabbal.

According to the police, the two teenage victims, the accused and the witnesses are all residents of Goa.

As the incident took a political turn with the Opposition training its guns on the BJP government in the state, CM Sawant, who also holds the Home portfolio, had said parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children and hinted that they should not let their children, particularly minors, out at night.

“We directly blame the police, but I want to point out that of the 10 youth who went to the beach for a party, four stayed on the beach the whole night and the remaining six went home,” Sawant had said in the House.

“They were on the beach the whole night, two boys and two girls. Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches,” he added.

Reacting to this, Goa Congress spokesperson Altone D’Costa on Thursday remarked that the law and order situation in the coastal state has deteriorated. “Why should we fear while moving around at night? Criminals should be in jail and law-abiding citizens should be out freely moving around,” he said.

Terming the CM’s statements on the incident as “disgusting”, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said, “The safety of citizens is the responsibility of police and state government. If they can’t provide it to us, the CM has no right to sit in the post.”

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte termed it “shocking” that the Goa CM has blamed parents for allowing their children to venture out in the night. “It is shocking that @goacm is blaming parents for allowing their children to venture out in the night claiming that it is not safe. if State govt can’t assure us our security, who can give it? Goa has a history of being safe state for women, that tag is being lost in @BJP4Goa rule,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, during the discussion in the Assembly on Wednesday, an MLA according to news agency PTI, had claimed that an “influential person” was trying to protect the accused, while another opposition member had alleged that a minister was calling the police and trying to influence the investigation. Speaker Rajesh Patnekar had expunged the remarks from the proceedings.

The Goa Police is also investigating if the accused also tried to extort money from the victims by threatening to circulate videos of the incident.

Following the incident on Sunday, Sardesai had tweeted: “I cannot even imagine what the parents of the victims would be going through. What did they do to deserve this? There is a complete breakdown of law and order and governance in Goa. @DrPramodSawant and his dhol beating govt protect our people first! If you can’t please leave!!”

AAP state convenor Rahul Mhambre had remarked that he was “deeply pained to hear of the ghastly incident in Benaulim.” “When Sawant and his govt is only on election mode in 5-star hotel what can be expected on governance. They are blind to the tragedies and disasters faced by people of Goa” he added.

With PTI inputs