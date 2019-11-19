Goa CM Pramod Sawant calls Oppn allegation baseless, warns of defamation suit

A week after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was accused by the Opposition of huge land purchases in neighbouring Dodamarg, he has alleged that the accusation is political, and a “decimal is missing” in the affidavit.

Advertising

He has also warned of a defamation suit against “liars”. “It’s 2.966 acres of land. A decimal point is missing. I have informed my advocate and sought legal opinion about a case,” he told the media.

Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai and Congress have alleged that Sawant was benefiting “from a real estate speculation” after buying huge tracts of land.

On Monday, Sawant said the allegations were baseless and politically motivated. “I have not purchased it illegally but with money from my account. I have taken loan from a bank,” he said. “I am clean… He (Sardesai) should stop lying or else he can face legal action.” ens