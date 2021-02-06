Goa CM appeals farmers to get Krishi cards

scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 06, 2021
By: PTI | Panaji | February 6, 2021 3:01:00 pm
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday appealed to farmers in the state to get krishi cards so that they are not left out of any welfare scheme.

“Many farmers have not procured their Krishi Cards. The state government will be able to induct farmers in various welfare schemes if they have Krishi cards,” he said while addressing farmers at Sankhali village in North Goa.

Sawant said the state government wanted to make all villages in Goa ‘aatmanirbhar’ or self-reliant, which is possible only with the participation of farmers.

“I have instructed the Directorate of Agriculture to reach out to every farmer in the state and ensure that benefits of various schemes of the state and the Central governments reach them,” he added.

