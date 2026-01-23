Goa club blaze: ED searches in 8 places, including Delhi, for ‘money laundering’ probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Goa is conducting searches at at least eight locations in Goa and Delhi in connection with the fire at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Goa’s Arpora village, where 25 people were killed on December 6 last month.

Sources said the search operations are underway since early Friday morning at the residential and office premises of the Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra and Ajay Gupta, the owners and partners of Birch by Romeo Lane, Goa, to probe money-laundering allegations linked to the alleged illegal functioning of the club and the role of its promoters.

An official said the searches are being conducted at 8-9 locations across Delhi and Goa, including at premises in Kingsway Camp in Delhi, Tatvam Villas in Gurugram, and the premises of the then sarpanch of village panchayat Arpora-Nagoa Roshan Redkar, and then-panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar in Goa, who are alleged to have facilitated and issued trade licences and No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the club to operate.