‘Outraging religious feelings’ charge on protesters at CJP’s SIR stir in Goa

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Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the government will not tolerate any attempt by ‘people from outside the state to disturb communal harmony’.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readPanajiUpdated: Oct 18, 2026 03:05 PM IST
'Detention may not have been authorised': HC orders release of 7 protesters in GoaPolice sources said all the seven detainees were released on Sunday night. (Express Photo)
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A week after seven protesters were detained from Azad Maidan in Panaji at a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest in Goa, the police have booked “unknown protesters” on charges of promoting enmity, disturbing harmony, and outraging religious feelings.

The FIR was registered on a local’s complaint alleging that some protesters raised slogans against a community and that the protest was organised to disturb harmony and peace.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “A probe has been initiated. After an inquiry, the accused will be identified.”

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After videos of alleged communal slogans from the protest were shared on social media, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant last week said an investigation would be conducted and that the government would not tolerate any attempt by “people from outside the state to disturb communal harmony”.

The October 11 protest was organised by a CJP affiliate in Goa to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. After a habeas corpus petition was filed seeking the release of seven detained protesters, the High Court of Bombay at Goa directed the police to release them all on the night of October 11, observing that “the detention may not have been authorised”.

Also Read | ‘Detention may not have been authorised’: HC orders release of 7 protesters in Goa

The organisers applied to the authorities for permission on October 7. An October 9 order from the North Goa district magistrate’s office, addressed to the organisers, stated that permission for the public assembly at Azad Maidan on October 11 was rejected “based on the report of the Superintendent of Police North, wherein the permission is not recommended for public assembly…”.

The Indian Express reported last week that the police cited “past history of protesters violating conditions imposed by the authorities” and a specific instance of a protester “patronising Umar Khalid” during the NEET-related protest at the same venue in July to deny permission to the CJP protesters to gather at Azad Maidan in Panaji for the October 11 protest.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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