‘Outraging religious feelings’ charge on protesters at CJP’s SIR stir in Goa

A week after seven protesters were detained from Azad Maidan in Panaji at a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest in Goa, the police have booked “unknown protesters” on charges of promoting enmity, disturbing harmony, and outraging religious feelings.

The FIR was registered on a local’s complaint alleging that some protesters raised slogans against a community and that the protest was organised to disturb harmony and peace.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “A probe has been initiated. After an inquiry, the accused will be identified.”

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After videos of alleged communal slogans from the protest were shared on social media, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant last week said an investigation would be conducted and that the government would not tolerate any attempt by “people from outside the state to disturb communal harmony”.