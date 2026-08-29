Goa circular for ‘drug-free zones’ near schools comes under Opposition fire: ‘Failure to protect state’s future’

A circular issued by the Goa government’s directorate of education directing schools in the state to ensure that the area within 500 metres of the schools’ premises is maintained as a ‘drug-free zone’ has come under criticism from the Opposition.

The circular, issued on Thursday as part of a nationwide initiative to curb drug abuse among students, said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has recommended that all educational institutions shall ensure the implementation of the “500 metre drug-free zone” around their campuses as part of the nationwide initiative to curb drug abuse among students.

“In this regard, all heads of government, government aided, unaided, secondary, higher secondary and special schools are hereby directed to take immediate and appropriate action to implement the above recommendation. The school heads shall ensure that the area within a radius of 500 metres from the school premises is maintained as a drug-free zone. All heads of school are requested to take necessary action in this regard and ensure strict compliance with the above directions with immediate effect,” the circular stated.

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The Opposition parties criticised the circular, saying the government’s responsibility cannot end at the school gate or at an “imaginary 500 metre radius”. “Protecting our children from drugs is non-negotiable. But the Government must answer a simple question. Why only 500 metres? What happens at 501 metres?” Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar said.

“Goa does not need selective drug-free zones. Goa needs to become a drug-free state. Instead of drawing circles around schools and shifting responsibility onto school heads, the BJP government must explain why Goa’s drug network continues to flourish and who is protecting it. Don’t draw a 500-metre circle around the problem. Our children deserve protection not just within 500 metres of their schools, but everywhere…in their neighbourhoods, playgrounds, colleges, villages and cities,” he added.

Congress leader and former GPCC President Amit Patkar slammed it, saying it indicated what was “not merely a law-and-order failure but failure to protect Goa’s future”.

“Why was such a directive necessary in the first place? How deep has the drug menace penetrated our schools, and who allowed it to reach our children?” he asked.

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Criticism came from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too. AAP legislator Venzy Viegas said: “We demand a drug-free Goa, not just a 500-metre drug-free zone around campuses. Does the education department issue circulars without thinking? Does this mean that beyond that 500 metre is not a drug-free zone? We strongly condemn this circular. The entire state needs to be declared a drug-free zone.”

For his part, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the circular was based on NCB’s guidelines and recommendations, adding that it is aimed at monitoring suspicious activities near school campuses.

“The anti-narcotics cell is keeping a vigil on drug-related activities. People should not unnecessarily create confusion,” he said.