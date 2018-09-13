Goa CM Manohar Parrikar contracts fever, admitted to private clinic

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to a private medical facility in Candolim on Thursday after he contracted fever. According to BJP office bearers, he will be resting at the private clinic till his condition improves. Deputy speaker Michael Loni confirmed the development but refused to give any further information.

This is the second time within a week that the BJP minister has to be admitted to the hospital citing discomfort. The Goa CM has been advised rest and he has not returned to office since his return from the US. In March, he went to the US for treatment for his pancreatic ailment and returned three months later.

Incidentally, this is the first time that the Goan minister will miss the annual Ganesh celebrations and will be unavailable for any public function.

