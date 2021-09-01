Goa challenges trial court order discharging rape accused

The Goa government, in a criminal revision application in the High Court of Bombay at Goa against a trial court order discharging a man in a case of rape, has stated that the lower court’s order “displays a shocking lack of understanding of how sexual intercourse occurs or can occur”.

According to the prosecution, the accused Gulsher Ahmed (37) had raped the complainant in a hotel room in Canacona, South Goa on March 2, 2020 by taking her there under the pretext of getting her a job.

Discharging Ahmed on March 3 this year, Additional sessions judge Dvijple V Patkar had observed, “The complainant being a girl aged 20 years, in all probabilities, must be aware of the possible consequences of her act of accompanying the accused to a closed hotel room.”

The judge said: “The conduct of the complainant of not raising protest at the reception counter, producing her ID card, accompanying the accused and the receptionist to the room on the first floor and accepting the key after the closed room was opened by a hotel staff prima facie indicate consensual relationship.”

The High Court is expected to hear the case on Thursday.