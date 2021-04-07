Goa caps gatherings to 200 in open spaces, 100 indoors as cases shoot up

The decision was taken in a meeting of the State Disaster Management Committee led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday evening.

IN A measure to stall rising Covid cases in the state, the Goa government on Tuesday decided to cap the size of public gatherings allowing no more than 200 people in open spaces and 50-100 people at indoor gatherings.

While there are no restrictions on the entry of tourists into the state or any requirement of mandatory testing on arrival, weddings and parties at popular tourist destinations will now have to limit their guest count.

On Tuesday, Goa had 2,471 active Covid-19 cases with the addition of 387 new cases. The Urban Health Centres in Margao, Panaji and the Primary Health Centre in Candolim reported the highest number of active Covid-19 cases, above 200 in each.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, “The Chief Minister has given directions to the Home Ministry and the police to strictly implement (these).”