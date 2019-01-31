Goa cabinet passes bill; drinking in public to now carry Rs 2,000 fine

The Goa Legislative Assembly Thursday passed amendments to the Goa Tourist Place (Protection and Maintenance) Act, 2001, prohibiting people from drinking alcohol and cooking in public, including beaches and littering glass/beer bottles.

According to the new amendment, individual offenders will be fined Rs 2,000. The penalty will also be applicable if a group is seen drinking in public, in which case the fine will be Rs 10,000.

“Nobody can drink alcohol on our beaches and tourist places anymore. Bottles cannot be carried there. Food also cannot be cooked in the open. All these offences will attract a fine of Rs 2000. If the fine is not paid, an offence can be registered. The offender can be arrested and imprisoned for three months,” State Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar had said last week.

According to the bill, no person engaged in the business of sale of liquor “will allow its customer to carry bottles/cans containing liquor in tourist places”.

The amendment to fine people for public drinking and cooking comes at a very delicate stage for the state — the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa has been criticising the government for its poor tourism policies and had earlier this month referred to 2018-2019 as the worst tourism year Goa has seen, citing fall in rentals and a 40 per cent drop in footfall.

Among other issues, the association had also pointed to the lack of law and order management across beaches in Goa, where the beach patrolling police do not have official powers to book anyone for littering, spitting, or drinking liquor on the beach and not disposing beer bottles properly.