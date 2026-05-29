Goa nightclub blaze: ED attaches properties worth Rs 11 crore

The ED Panaji zonal office has attached properties valued at over Rs 11.01 crore under provisions of the PMLA in connection with the investigation pertaining to the alleged illegal operation of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa.

A fire at the nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora on December 6 last year killed 25 people, including five tourists. Brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who ran the club, took a flight from Delhi to Phuket at 5.30 am on December 7, just hours after the incident, which took place just before midnight the previous day. They had booked the tickets at 1.17 am, just 90 minutes after the blaze. The Goa Police had booked the Luthra brothers and the club’s partners, manager, event organiser and other managing staff and charged the accused with culpable homicide.