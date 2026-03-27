Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers denied bail in ‘forgery’ case

A court in Goa on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, where a fire on December 6 last year killed 25 people in North Goa’s Arpora. They were denied bail in connection with a case of alleged forgery and cheating.

The brothers and some others are accused of forging a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Health Office and of using it to obtain excise and other licences and permissions to run the nightclub. A second FIR was lodged against Luthras and their associates for allegedly fabricating documents to obtain permissions to run the club.

Advocate Parag Rao, who represented the Luthras, said, “The judge has passed an order denying anticipatory bail. We are yet to receive a copy [of the order]. We will decide on the future course of action once the order is received.”

The Goa Police last month filed a chargesheet against 13 accused, including the Luthras, in connection with the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. The chargesheet stated that due to irresponsible acts of the accused persons, 25 people lost their lives, causing “irreparable loss which shattered 25 families reflecting gross criminal negligence and utter disregard for human life and complete failure of the accused to adhere to statutory and safety norms”.

The Luthra brothers, who ran the club, had taken a flight from Delhi to Phuket at 5.30 am on December 7, just hours after the incident, which took place just before midnight the previous day. The duo booked the tickets at 1.17 am on December 7 to flee the country, within 90 minutes of the blaze. They were later deported to India and arrested by the Goa Police.

The Luthra brothers and the club’s partners, manager, event organiser and other managing staff were booked under charges of culpable homicide in the first FIR, lodged on December 7. The FIR said the restaurant was operating without obtaining the requisite licences and that the accused persons, “without taking proper care and caution, without providing fire safety equipment and other safety gadgets, organised fire show at their restaurant/club which resulted in a serious fire due to which 25 innocent people succumbed to death and also caused injuries to tourist and staff, in spite of having full knowledge that organizing such show may lead to serious fire accidents…”

The FIR was lodged under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 125 (a), 125 (b) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) read with section 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.