Goa beach shack staff ‘attack’ Bengaluru tourists with rods after argument; 2 arrested

Police Wednesday arrested two employees of a beach shack in North Goa for allegedly assaulting a group of tourists from Bengaluru with metal rods after an argument.
According to the police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday night at Planet Goa Beach Shack in Calangute. Police said an argument allegedly broke out between the tourists and shack staffers over sitting on a beach bed, which then turned violent after the shack employees attacked the tourists.
In the FIR, the complainant, Sayed Zakir (27), a businessman from Bengaluru, alleged that two shack employees — Dinesh Kumar and Dhupendra Yadav — and some of their associates assaulted him and his six friends with beach umbrella rods and metal rods, and caused them severe injuries.
The accused, Dinesh Kumar (26) and Dhupendra Yadav, were both arrested and taken into custody.
Police said on an earlier occasion last year too, a similar incident had occurred at the same shack, following which a case was registered. In a statement, police said that despite previous warnings issued to the management to adhere to legal provisions, the shack management has failed to maintain discipline. “In view of repeated violations, a detailed report has been submitted to the director of tourism recommending appropriate action, including revocation of the license issued to the said beach shack,” the statement said.
The tourism department subsequently temporarily suspended the licence of the shack at Calangute’s Umtavaddo beach.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
Expertise
Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights.
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Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved.
Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases.
Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments.
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