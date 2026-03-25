Goa beach shack staff ‘attack’ Bengaluru tourists with rods after argument; 2 arrested

The accused, Dinesh Kumar (26) and Dhupendra Yadav, were both arrested and taken into custody.

Police Wednesday arrested two employees of a beach shack in North Goa for allegedly assaulting a group of tourists from Bengaluru with metal rods after an argument.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday night at Planet Goa Beach Shack in Calangute. Police said an argument allegedly broke out between the tourists and shack staffers over sitting on a beach bed, which then turned violent after the shack employees attacked the tourists.

In the FIR, the complainant, Sayed Zakir (27), a businessman from Bengaluru, alleged that two shack employees — Dinesh Kumar and Dhupendra Yadav — and some of their associates assaulted him and his six friends with beach umbrella rods and metal rods, and caused them severe injuries.