Goa Assembly monsoon session Day two: House adjourned till 2:30 pm

Day Two of the Monsoon session of Goa Assembly stood disrupted again after the Congress asked for the Formalin issue to be discussed on an urgent priority. Amidst angry protests from the Opposition and a reluctant speaker who refused to admit the new motion, the proceedings of the House were stalled till 2:30 pm.

Soon after the adjournment, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the reporters the entire episode was against the House rules. “I have taken a decision on an urgent basis and the fish is banned. They had asked for calling attention on the matter and I am going to reply them on Monday.”

A ‘Calling Attention’ is a constitutional procedure for raising a clarification and is limited to the MLA who raises the question, while the Congress is asking for adjournment motion which involves everyone participating in the matter.

The speaker Pramod Sawant too later took a press meet to explain his stand. “In the house I have expressly said the adjournment motion cannot be admitted. They did not make an appeal for cancelling the question hour, hence such a procedure cannot be allowed. Further, the two days were held to discuss the budget and a few bills were listed. This disrupts everything.”

