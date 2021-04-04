Goa appoints new Lokayukta, months after retd judge quit over inaction on 21 reports

The amendment Bill passed in January brought changes to eight sections of the Lokayukta Act, 2011.

The Goa government has decided to appoint Justice (retd) Ambadas Joshi, a retired judge of the Bombay High Court, as the new Lokayukta — nearly seven months after the last ombudsman retired following the state government’s inaction on 21 of his reports.

Justice (retd) Prafulla Kumar Misra, who retired as Lokayukta in September, 2020, had said at the time of his departure that the Lokayukta Act in Goa was toothless and the anti-corruption authority in the state lacked the powers of those in Karnataka and Kerala. “If the Lokayukta Act is being thrown into the dustbin with such force, then it’s better to abolish the Lokayukta,” retired Justice Misra had then said.

On January 27, the Goa Assembly passed the Goa Lokayukta Amendment Bill — proposed by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the vigilance portfolio.

On Saturday, Congress leaders in Goa said that Justice Joshi, a retired judge of the Bombay High Court, must hold a meeting with Justice (retd) Misra before he takes charge. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said, “With the former Lokayukta Justice P K Misra directing the BJP government to investigate almost 21 cases of their own government and as many cases pending… it is loud and clear that it will be a challenging task before the new Lokayukta to be upright, honest and committed.”

The amendment Bill passed in January brought changes to eight sections of the Lokayukta Act, 2011. Following the amendments, retired judges of the High Court can be appointed as Lokayukta as against the earlier requirement of a retired SC judge or a retired Chief Justice of a High Court. The amendments also struck out complaints against holders of public offices for nepotism, maladministration, lack of integrity and improper or corrupt motive.

When contacted by The Sunday Express, Justice (retd) Joshi refused to comment.