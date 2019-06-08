Toggle Menu
Goa airport reopens after fire incident, MiG-29K dropped fuel tank during take offhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/goa-airport-reopens-after-fire-incident-mig-29k-dropped-fuel-tank-during-take-off-5771005/

Goa airport reopens after fire incident, MiG-29K dropped fuel tank during take off

A portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off.

Goa airport, Goa airport fire, Dabolim International airport, MiG-29K aircraft fire, Goa aircraft fire, goa news, indian express
The Goa airport was closed temporarily on Friday afternoon following an incident of fire. (Source: Indian Navy/Twitter)

All flight operations at Dabolim International Airport in Goa got temporarily suspended for a couple of hours on Saturday, following an incident of fire caused by a drop tank of a naval fighter aircraft, a Navy official said. Civil operations have re-commenced since 2.30 pm.

A portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said. He said the airport was closed for a few hours following the incident that took place around 2 PM.

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft.

Emergency services were swiftly pressed in order to re-operationalise the runway. While a few commercial flights were diverted and some departures slightly delayed, proactive liasion with AAI and other airfields ensured minimal disruption.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Modi in Maldives Live Updates: PM to be conferred top award, sign key defence projects
2 International Yoga Day 2019: PM Narendra Modi to lead main event in Ranchi
3 A tribute to Guru Nanak: Creating forests in his name in India, Pakistan