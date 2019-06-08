Goa airport reopens after fire incident, MiG-29K dropped fuel tank during take off

All flight operations at Dabolim International Airport in Goa got temporarily suspended for a couple of hours on Saturday, following an incident of fire caused by a drop tank of a naval fighter aircraft, a Navy official said. Civil operations have re-commenced since 2.30 pm.

A portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said. He said the airport was closed for a few hours following the incident that took place around 2 PM.

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft.

Emergency services were swiftly pressed in order to re-operationalise the runway. While a few commercial flights were diverted and some departures slightly delayed, proactive liasion with AAI and other airfields ensured minimal disruption.