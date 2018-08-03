Goa govt warns locals, tourists of toxic ‘blue bottles’ near beaches

While it’s a rare occurrence, this breed of marine organism is seen in the waters during patches between heavy monsoon.(Express Photo/Representational Image) While it’s a rare occurrence, this breed of marine organism is seen in the waters during patches between heavy monsoon.(Express Photo/Representational Image)

Goa government’s beach management agency has warned of toxic Portuguese Man of war or blue bottles, a jelly-like marine organism along the long coastline, on Friday. “Drishti Marine advises locals as well as tourists not to venture into the sea on Baga beach as bluebottles could possibly be present in the waters or along the shoreline. Even wading into the waters is not advisable during the monsoon months as the sea and weather conditions are not favourable for swimming,” an advisory issued by the agency said.

“Marine animals, jellyfish are of two kinds- toxic and non-toxic. And while most jellyfish stings are harmless to humans and cause only a mild irritation; species like Bluebottle are venomous and can cause harm on contact. Even a dead bluebottle washed up on shore can deliver a sting,” the advisory said. The precautions include use of hot water, spraying the bite area with vinegar, use of ice packs.

