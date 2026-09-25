After Express report, Goa CEO says cases of 97 voters ‘processed separately’

A day after The Indian Express reported on the unprecedented rupture within the Election Commission and the disenfranchisement of potential voters in Goa, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Goa on Thursday said that “many” of the 97 cases that were not included in the final electoral roll published in February this year have been enrolled since, and the “remaining cases are being processed”.

It said the cases were separately processed through house-to-house visits by booth-level officers (BLOs) for completion of Form 6.

The Indian Express on Thursday reported that between February 11 and 17, the office of Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer wrote eight times to Gyanesh Bharti, the Senior Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of the state, copying Director General of IT Seema Khanna every time, asking for the rollback option that would let the EROs reverse the earlier deletions as the Supreme Court had directed. The requests went unanswered as the deadline for publication of the final electoral roll approached. The provision was not enabled in time, and 97 people were left off the final voters’ roll in Goa.