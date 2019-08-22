Goa: 80% paddy crop feared damaged due to heavy rain

OVER 1,900 hectare of farm land has been affected due to water collected in Goan fields due to heavy rain. While the initial estimate of loss is around Rs 9 crore, the actual loss is yet to be calculated because in many areas, water levels finally receded early this week. Banana and Areca nut plantations have also been affected.

According to the weather department, the average monsoon rainfall for the state is 96 inches spread over three months. This time, it received 120 inches in just 10 days of August.

In a state which suffers from low paddy production due to fallow land, agriculturists say the situation is grim.

“This essentially means 80 per cent of paddy crop is damaged,” said Madhav Kelkar, director of the state Agriculture Department.

The major loss has been suffered by farmers in the north with over 1,000 farmers hit from one taluka alone — Sattari. “In Pernem, the loss to banana plantation has been huge and it will require a second cycle to do good to what is lost,” said Kelkar. He said the compensations will soon be worked out and the state is also looking to ask for funds from the Centre.

Agriculture Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar is now expected to forward the report to the state cabinet before Chief Minister Pramod Sawant seeks help from the Centre.

Agriculturist Dr Sachin Tendulkar says the damage to crops this years was massive compared to any other year. Tendulkar has lost over 80 per cent of his Areca nut produce. In south Goa, farmers continue to wait for water levels to decrease.

Bicholim and Pernem are the worst affected due to rainwater flooding and several other fields suffered due to the tidal functions with the sluice gates unable to handle the excess water.

“This means roughly 3000 kg of paddy from each hectare is lost. This is a major loss,” said Kelkar. The other drawback is that the price of paddy sold in retail is expected to increase, feel farmers. Most of the produce in Goa comes from others states, with paddy mostly consumed by Goans themselves.