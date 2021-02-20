scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 19, 2021
Latest news

Goa: 66 held for protest during survey, released

Earlier, villagers had protested against acquisition of land for the link road leading to the upcoming airport project.

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
Updated: February 20, 2021 2:26:19 am
Goa Forward Party, goa protests, goa protestors arrest, goa link road survey protest, indian express newsThe link road will connect parts of Goa to the under-construction greenfield airport at Mopa.

About 66 protesters, many of them from Goa Forward Party, were detained Friday after they protested during a survey by government officials for construction of a link road to the under-construction airport at Mopa in north Goa. They were released later in the evening.

Earlier, villagers had protested against acquisition of land for the link road leading to the upcoming airport project.

GFP vice-president Durgadas Kamat said: “Police detained 66 people and about 90 per cent of them are from our party. They were led by advocate Jitendra Gaonkar of GFP. They were brought to Mapusa police station from Pernem Police Station and detained till the evening. Meanwhile, the survey that was interrupted was carried out.” He said the party would deliberate over the next step.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters: “I held two meetings with the people who protested. We have told them we want to resolve their issues. We have held meetings and opened all options for them.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said: “They had claimed that their homes and farms would be lost in the wake of the project. That is why they were told to let the government carry out a survey to assess these claims”

The link road will connect parts of Goa to the under-construction greenfield airport at Mopa. The Supreme Court had in January 2020 cleared the decks for the construction of the airport by lifting the suspension on the environmental clearance granted to the project.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement