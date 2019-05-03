Go to Pakistan if you want to ‘celebrate’ that nation, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Those who want to “celebrate Pakistan” must go there and not stay in India, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Friday. He added that freedom of speech did not give one the right to criticise India.

Advertising

Addressing a World Press Freedom Day event here, Sawant said, “You cannot criticise the country in the name of freedom of speech. If you live in this country and abuse it, it will not be accepted,” said the chief minister.

Stating that such an act cannot be considered as freedom of speech, Sawant said, “Those who want to celebrate Pakistan, go toPakistan. Do not stay in India.”

Taking a swipe at the opposition Congress, he said people talking about freedom of speech should be reminded about the Emergency imposed nationwide in 1975.

“Some people complain there is no freedom of speech in India and that it (freedom of speech) is in danger. They should be reminded about Emergency. They should also be reminded about atrocities against journalists during the Emergency period,” he told the gathering.