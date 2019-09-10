‘Go to Pakistan’: BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde to Karnataka IAS officer who quit services

Calling the resignation of Karnataka IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil an “act of arrogance”, former union minister and BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde has asked the former to go to Pakistan.

In a video message on Twitter, Hegde has lashed out at Senthil for criticising the central government and said there cannot be any “act of treason” bigger than an IAS officer questioning the decision taken by the Centre and Parliament on a majority basis.

“The first thing he should do is go to Pakistan along with those who support his move. This is quite an easy task and a permanent solution too. Instead of destroying the country, he should go there and continue his struggle against the country and government,” Hegde said.

Serving the government & yet questioning people representative’s decision taken as per constitutional norms, besides labelling it as fascist amounts to nothing less than #Rajadroha! pic.twitter.com/D8NGkJpm3F — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) September 9, 2019

Known for making controversial remarks, the BJP leader also said the government should immediately initiate action against him. “If this guy can conclude that the Union Government is fascist; then we have the liberty to call him another paid #Gaddar, dancing to the tunes set by his real paymasters! This may be the debate he wants to initiate!” Hegde said in a series of tweets.

Last week, Senthil, a 2009-batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, had resigned from the Indian Administrative Services, citing that it is “unethical” for him to continue as a civil servant when the “fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised”.

Senthil’s resignation came close on the heels of another IAS officer who quit the services citing curbs on the “entire state” of J&K.

In response to Hegde’s tweets, Senthil said the BJP leader’s statement itself exposed the BJP leader. “He (Hegde) is asking me to go to Pakistan. His statement itself exposes him. If he can ask me this question, then you can guess what will happen to the general masses tomorrow,” Senthil said.

With PTI inputs