Go slow on construction in vulnerable, fragile areas: Kerala to local bodies

In the wake of series of landslides that claimed several lives this monsoon, the Kerala government on Tuesday issued directions to all local governing bodies to restrict construction activities in vulnerable and fragile areas.

State chief secretary Tom Jose, in the direction issued to all district collectors and secretaries of local governing bodies, said landslides have occurred in several districts during the flood leading to loss of lives and property. It has come to notice that people are trying to rebuild their houses or carry out construction activities in the same areas where landslides had occurred.

The government intended to carry out a scientific study and analysis to decide on appropriate zones for construction in fragile areas. Until the study is completed, construction in fragile areas prone to landslides would not be allowed, the government directed.

Recently, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had told mediapersons that the government was considering preventing rehabilitation in areas vulnerable to flood, landslips and landslides. The rehabilitation would be conducted after protecting people’s livelihood, he said.

He had said that the construction of roads and bridges damaged during the floods should be subjected to a detailed analysis and the government would take the opinion of all stakeholders and legislators before finalising the rehabilitation plan.

