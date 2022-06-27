GNIDA fines firm for negligence in maintenance of water supply

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has imposed a penalty of Rs. 3.91 lakh on Sarvesh Builders and Engineers, the firm in charge of water supply in the region, after the firm was found negligent in maintaining tube wells.

GNIDA’s water department took this action Sunday. The penalty amount has been imposed seven times for negligence in different maintenance works and will be deducted from the money which has already been paid to the firm, officials said.

Kapil Singh, the in-charge and senior manager of the GNIDA’s water department, said, “Greater Noida has been divided into eight zones to ensure a better water supply system and the responsibility of water supply in zones two, four, five and six rests with Sarvesh Builders and Engineers”.

On June 7, the tubewell of Sector ETA-1 got damaged which the firm did not fix in time. The negligence of the firm caused trouble for the residents and a fine of Rs. 37,500 was imposed on the firm, Singh added. Similarly in Sector P-6, the motor of a tube well installed in the green belt of the sector was damaged due to which water supply was interrupted and a fine of Rs. 16,000 was imposed for negligence in the maintenance of the tubewell, officials said.

A fine of Rs. 1 lakh was imposed on Sarvesh Builders and Engineers for its failure to repair the tube well near the upper reservoir located in Techzone-4, said officials. Similar fines were imposed on the firm for its failure to repair tube wells in several sectors, including Chi IV and Omicron III, which interrupted the water supply and caused an inconvenience to the residents, they added.

AK Arora, General Manager Project, has warned of strict action against any firm found negligent in their actions.