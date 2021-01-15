scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 14, 2021
GMADA extends last date for applying for residential plots at Eco City-2

Sharing the details, an official spokesperson of GMADA said that the allotment price of the plots has been fixed at Rs 25,000 per square yard.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | January 15, 2021 4:53:23 am
Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, GMADA, GMADA residential plots, GMADA eco city, mohali news, indian express news GMADA building in Mohali. (File photo)

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Thursday extended the last date for allotment of 289 residential plots at Eco City-2 in New Chandigarh till January 29. Earlier, the scheme slated to close on Thursday.

GMADA had offered sizes of 200 sq yd, 300 sq yds, 400 sq yds, 450 sq yds, 500 sq yds, 1,000 sq yds and 2,000 sq yds. The scheme brochure can be purchased from the Single Window Service Counter, PUDA Bhawan. The applicants may also apply online by visiting the website.

