GMADA extends last date for applying for residential plots at Eco City-2

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Thursday extended the last date for allotment of 289 residential plots at Eco City-2 in New Chandigarh till January 29. Earlier, the scheme slated to close on Thursday.

Sharing the details, an official spokesperson of GMADA said that the allotment price of the plots has been fixed at Rs 25,000 per square yard.

GMADA had offered sizes of 200 sq yd, 300 sq yds, 400 sq yds, 450 sq yds, 500 sq yds, 1,000 sq yds and 2,000 sq yds. The scheme brochure can be purchased from the Single Window Service Counter, PUDA Bhawan. The applicants may also apply online by visiting the website.