GM mustard safe for cultivation, no harmful effect on honey bees, Tomar tells MPs

Amid opposition by Punjab farm unions to introduce GM Mustard crop in the state and concerns over its effects, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the genetically engineered mustard and its parental lines are safe for cultivation for food and feed use.

Tomar was replying to a question put in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP from Kerala Anto Antony. The MP had asked whether the government had given approval for the cultivation of Genetically Modified (GM) Mustard, if the government had conducted any study on this variety and if it had received any complaints.

Tomar said that the government has approved the environmental release of GM Mustard hybrid DMH-11 and its parental lines during the 147th meeting of Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) on October 18, 2022, for its seed production and testing as per ICAR guidelines, conditions imposed by the GEAC while recommending the environmental release of GM mustard and its parental lines and other extant rules and regulations prior to commercial release.

He added that hybrid DMH-11 has been tested against the check varieties Varuna and RL-1359 during Biosafety Research Level Trials (BRL) I and II where it gave 28.15 per cent high over Varuna during 2010-11 to 2014-15.

“Field trials for three years were conducted to assess the impact on human health and environment as per the stipulated guidelines and applicable rules. Extensive studies carried out on toxicity, allergenicity, composition analyses, field trials and environmental safety studies of GM mustard lines versus their non-transgenic comparators have provided evidence that GM mustard hybrid DMH-1- and its parental lines are safe for cultivation and for food and feed use,” the minister said.

Addressing concerns raised by some farmers and farm union activists on the adverse effect in bees and bee farming by the GM mustard crop, the minister added that visitation of bees to the transgenic lines is similar to the non-transgenic counterparts during the BRL-1 and BRL-II trials conducted as per the protocols approved by Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) and GEAC.

He added that few representations have been received on the environmental release of GE mustard DMH-11, however, the issue of environmental release of GM mustard is under adjudication before the Supreme Court.

In reply to another question posed by BJP MPs Mahendra Singh Solanki (Madhya Pradesh), Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Odisha) and Sangam Lal Gupta (UP) on the harmful effects of GM mustard, Tomar said that GM mustard has been cultivated for more than two decades in Canada and USA where no adverse effects have been reported. He added that no herbicide tolerant crop had been approved by the government in the country so far. There have been concerns among the farmers that GM mustard is herbicide tolerant and this will have impact on the environment.

As reported by The Indian Express on January 17, various stake holders in agriculture sector, including farm union leaders and agri experts have warned the Punjab government about fall outs of introducing Genetically Modified (GM) Mustard in the state and said there would be widespread agitation if this step was undertaken.

The comments were made in heated discussions which took place at a special seminar called by the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan on the issue to educate the MLAs of the Vidhan Sabha on the GM Mustard issue and its fallouts.

Even as the agriculture experts and farm union leaders gave out dire warnings about the introduction of GM Mustard in Punjab and demanded that the experiment being done with GM Mustard crop in Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) Ludhiana be immediately discarded, the Vice Chancellor of PAU Dr Satbir Singh Gosal has defended the new variant.

Speaking at the event, Kavita Kuruganti from Alliance for Sustainable and Hollistic Agriculture (ASHA) had said that GM Mustard is hazardous in numerous ways and that at least 15 regulatory compromises and violations have paved the way for its approval. She added that the state government has not been consulted on it and that Punjab, which is reeling under severe environmental health crises cannot afford any GM Mustard cultivation.

Bharti Kisan union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal had also said in no uncertain terms that GM Mustard will not be allowed to enter Punjab. Contradicting the earlier statement of PAU Vice Chnacellor that there had been no ill effects of BT Cotton on bee keeping in the state despite canards being spread to that effect, Dallewal challenged his assertions and said that as bee farmer himself he had seen how his bees stopped laying eggs after introduction of BT Cotton and eventually he had to close down his bee keeping business.

Reacting to the comments made by the agriculture minister in the Lok Sabha reply to question, noted food expert Devender Sharma said that it was not understood why the government was in a hurry while the system to assess the impact of GM mustard was still analysing the effects.

Sharma said how could a clean chit be given with regard to the effect of GM mustard on honey bees when the GEAC itself had constituted an expert committee to examine the impact of transgenic mustard on bees and other pollinators and that a final report in this regard is yet to be made.

As per the minutes of the 147th meeting of GEAC held October 18, 2022 the report of the expert committee on the effect of GM mustard on honey bees aas submitted and reviewed.

“Based on the examination of scientific evidences available globally, and as per the recommendations of concerned ministries, it seems unlikely that the bar, barnase, and barstar system will pose an adverse impact on honey bees and other pollinators. Therefore, the Committee was of the view that GEAC may consider the environmental release of GE mustard and further evaluation to be carried out as per ICAR guidelines for release and notification,” the minutes of the meeting say.

However, the same minutes also add that in order to generate scientific evidences in Indian agro-climatic situation and also as a precautionary mechanism, the Expert Committee suggests that the field demonstration studies with respect to the effect of GE mustard on honey bees and other pollinators, as recommended in the 136th GEAC meeting, may also be conducted post- environmental release, simultaneously by the applicant, within two years under supervision of ICAR and the report be submitted to the GEAC.