scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

GM mustard neither Swadeshi nor safe: SJM

The country’s regulator for GM organisms, at its meeting on October 18, recommended the “environmental release” of the transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11, developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants at Delhi University.

gm mustard, transgenic mustard crop, india's transgenic mustard crop, india's gm mustard crop, biotechnology, Gm mustard, indigenously developed GM mustard, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“GM mustard is neither Swadeshi nor safe. It is neither good for health nor for environment. It is herbicide tolerant mustard and so there will be greater use of herbicides which have been proven to be carcinogenic. How can the GEAC give such an approval when it is proven that glyphosate is carcinogenic?”

THE SANGH Parivar has opposed the move by a government committee to grant approval for field trials of genetically modified mustard, claiming it is “neither Swadeshi, nor safe”. RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has also urged the government to take cognizance of the committee’s action when it knows there is so much opposition to GM mustard introduction.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) under the Union Environment Ministry has approved seed production “prior to commercial release” of India’s first indigenously developed transgenic hybrid mustard. It opens up possibilities for India’s first genetically modified (GM) food crop by farmers.

Also Read |Understanding GM mustard

The country’s regulator for GM organisms, at its meeting on October 18, recommended the “environmental release” of the transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11, developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants at Delhi University.

“The GEAC has been making such recommendations since 2016. They had first recommended for commercial release of GM mustard. Earlier also, during this government, field trial approvals were given by this committee for some other GM crops. They were not approved by the ministry. The government must not approve this also. We have opposed it earlier and we continue to oppose it. But the government must take note of GEAC actions as to why it comes up with such approvals when there is so much opposition to GM mustard for legitimate reasons,” SJM convenor Ashwani Mahajan told The Indian Express.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight

“GM mustard is neither Swadeshi nor safe. It is neither good for health nor for environment. It is herbicide tolerant mustard and so there will be greater use of herbicides which have been proven to be carcinogenic. How can the GEAC give such an approval when it is proven that glyphosate is carcinogenic?”

The SJM has been steadfast in its opposition to GM mustard. It had similarly issued statements in 2017 and even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to withdraw the permission given in “undue haste” to cultivate GM mustard crop, insisting that it is “unscientific, toxic and anti-biodiversity”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 12:11:17 am
Next Story

Australia loves Virat Kohli, he loves them back

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement