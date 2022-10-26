Biotech regulator clears field trials of indigenously developed GM mustard

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) under the Union Environment Ministry has approved field trials of India’s first indigenously-developed transgenic hybrid mustard, opening up possibilities for its cultivation by farmers amid opposition from green groups and the so-called swadeshi lobby affiliated to the ruling party.

The country’s regulator for genetically modified organisms (GMO), at its meeting on October 18, allowed the “environmental release” of the transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11, developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP) at Delhi University. This paves the way for its field trials and seed production, prior to eventual commercial release.

DMH-11 contains two alien genes isolated from a soil bacterium called Bacillus amyloliquefaciens that enable breeding of high-yielding commercial mustard hybrids. Proponents of the GMO technology-based crop say this is necessary for boosting domestic oilseed and vegetable oils output. India annually produces only 8.5-9 million tonnes (mt) of edible oil, while importing 14-14.5 mt. The country’s edible oil import bill touched a record $18.99 billion in 2021-22.

If the field trials demonstrate both the agronomic traits (higher yields over existing varieties) as well as environmental and human and animal health safety (including on honeybees and other pollinators) claims for DMH-11 mustard, it could lead to commercial approval of India’s first-ever GMO food crop and the second after Bt cotton.