scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Biotech regulator clears field trials of indigenously developed GM mustard

If approved, DMH-11, developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants, would be India’s first-ever transgenic food crop

DMH-11 contains two alien genes isolated from a soil bacterium called Bacillus amyloliquefaciens that enable breeding of high-yielding commercial mustard hybrids. (Representative image)

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) under the Union Environment Ministry has approved field trials of India’s first indigenously-developed transgenic hybrid mustard, opening up possibilities for its cultivation by farmers amid opposition from green groups and the so-called swadeshi lobby affiliated to the ruling party.

The country’s regulator for genetically modified organisms (GMO), at its meeting on October 18, allowed the “environmental release” of the transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11, developed by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP) at Delhi University. This paves the way for its field trials and seed production, prior to eventual commercial release.

DMH-11 contains two alien genes isolated from a soil bacterium called Bacillus amyloliquefaciens that enable breeding of high-yielding commercial mustard hybrids. Proponents of the GMO technology-based crop say this is necessary for boosting domestic oilseed and vegetable oils output. India annually produces only 8.5-9 million tonnes (mt) of edible oil, while importing 14-14.5 mt. The country’s edible oil import bill touched a record $18.99 billion in 2021-22.

If the field trials demonstrate both the agronomic traits (higher yields over existing varieties) as well as environmental and human and animal health safety (including on honeybees and other pollinators) claims for DMH-11 mustard, it could lead to commercial approval of India’s first-ever GMO food crop and the second after Bt cotton.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 01:27:16 pm
Next Story

Minor blast in Edappal town in Kerala; police scan CCTV visuals

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement