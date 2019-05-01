Masood Azhar designated as global terrorist after China lifts technical hold

In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist after China lifted its technical hold on his listing under the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee.

The designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo. The JeM has already been designated as a terror outfit by the United Nations.

“Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in UN sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support,” India’s Ambassador to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.‏

France, one of the sponsors of the proposal to list Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN, was the first country to welcome the move. “This decision taken at the United Nations Security Council signals the successful realisation of our efforts,” the French Foreign Ministry said.

The development comes a month after China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, had put a hold on a fresh proposal by the US, UK and France to impose a ban on the chief of the JeM, which claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack where 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The proposal was the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist. China had blocked Azhar’s listing in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

The efforts to resolve Azhar’s listing issue had gathered momentum in the past month as Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale spoke to his counterparts in all key UNSC member countries and visited Washington and Beijing.

What does this sanction mean for Masood Azhar

An assets freeze under the Sanctions Committee requires that all states freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities. The travel ban entails preventing the entry into or transit by all states through their territories by designated individuals.

Under the arms embargo, all states are required to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale and transfer from their territories or by their nationals outside their territories, or using their flag vessels or aircraft, of arms and related material of all types, spare parts, and technical advice, assistance, or training related to military activities, to designated individuals and entities.

Incidentally, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, who was also listed under the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee, continues to move around freely in Pakistan.

Azhar masterminded Pulwama, Parliament attacks

Azhar masterminded several attacks on India, including the 2001 Parliament strike, one at Pathankot air force base, Army camps in Jammu and Uri, and the latest suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama.

Azhar, who was released by the NDA government along with Omar Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar in exchange of the passengers of the hijacked flight IC-814, formed the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in 1999.