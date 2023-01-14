Global South has always shown middle path, says Jaishankar

INVOKING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s “this is not an era of war”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his counterparts from the developing countries on Friday that this sentiment strikes a very familiar chord with the Global South and that “choosing peace, cooperation and multilateralism” is the course that the world must take.

Addressing the Voice of Global South summit being held through a virtual mode, Jaishankar said, “Prime Minister Modi has declared that this is not an era of war. He has spoken about the imperative to give up the us vs them mindset and to work collectively as one human family. To many of us in the Global South, this sentiment strikes a very familiar chord. From decolonization movements to resisting alignment in the face of a deeply polarized world, the Global South has always shown the middle path.”

“The path where diplomacy, dialogue and cooperation take primacy over competition, conflict, and divisions. We all know that choosing peace, cooperation and multilateralism is a very patient endeavour that requires enormous bridge building. Yet it is the course that the world must take if the interests of the Global South are kept at its core. We welcome your views in this regard and promise to amplify the voice of the Global South during our G20 Presidency,” the minister said.

He also assured that India will work towards building a consensus among the G20 nations for a green development pact to facilitate investments in sustainable lifestyle and pitched for larger discussions on “data for development” to bridge digital divide among various countries.

Jaishankar, who flagged unsustainable debt, trade barriers, contracting financial flows and climate pressure as some of the key challenges facing the developing countries, also called for working collectively towards a “new globalisation paradigm” and said a more democratic and equitable world can only be built on greater diversification and localisation of capabilities.

He said India, during its G20 Presidency, would commit to drive a consensus on a Green Development Pact of the G-20 leaders, noting that it will be a “blueprint of strong actions” for the next decade powering green development all over the world.