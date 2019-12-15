Global Patidar Summit to be held in first week of Jan

Sardhardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra (SVPK) will be organising the second edition of the “Global Patidar Business Summit” between January 3 and 5, 2020. (File) Sardhardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra (SVPK) will be organising the second edition of the “Global Patidar Business Summit” between January 3 and 5, 2020. (File)

A Patidar outfit, Sardhardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra (SVPK) will be organising the second edition of the “Global Patidar Business Summit” between January 3 and 5, 2020, where it aims to provide jobs to youths from the community.

“In the first edition of the summit held in 2018, we had given jobs to 2,975 youths. It is not a big number,” said Gagji Sutariya, President of SVPK while addressing mediapersons on Saturday. Community leaders launched the business summit after Hardik Patel had launched the Patidar agitation and taken on the BJP government saying that youth from the community were unemployed and not getting jobs.

Sutariya said about 750 stalls will be set up as part of the upcoming business summit at the Helipad grounds in Gandhinagar. “Our aim is create a platform for people to network, create entrepreneurs and try to provide jobs,” he said, adding that 10,000 businessmen were expected to attend the summit. When asked if these businessmen have shared the number of job vacancies in their respective industrial units, Sutariya replied in the negative.

“We will be setting up a desk for youths seeking employment. At the same spot we will also register the job vacancies that the businessmen have,” he added. Suthariya said he was glad that like the Patidars, other communities like the Brahmins, Kshatriyas and the Thakor samaj have begun organising business summits to provide jobs to youths from their respective community. When asked why communities are organising summits based on castes, he said, “The government alone cannot provide all the jobs. The NGOs and other community organisations will have to chip in.”

