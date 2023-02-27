Global Investors Summit: UPSIDA forms teams to put MoUs in action

Two weeks after the Global Investors Summit concluded in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) officials said the agency was ready with “its strategy for preparing the ground work” for the investment proposals signed during the three-day event.

UPSIDA, which is the nodal agency for developing industrial infrastructure in the state, will be providing land and infrastructural facilities in its 154 industrial areas and land banks across Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the UPSIDA said that its “preparedness for the ground work of the proposed projects may be gauged by the fact that it has already formed five MoU Implementation Units on the basis of the size of investments”.

An official said during the UPGIS-2023, the government signed MoUs with 512 investors. “Investments worth Rs 3,15,507 crore have been committed through these MoUs and they have the potential of creating more than 8.79 lakh employment opportunities,” the official added.

The official said, “Of these 512 MoUs, 257 are for setting up projects in west UP and are valued at Rs 1,86,612 crore. Once the ground work for them is done, they will be generating more than 3.4 lakh employment opportunities,” said the official, adding that out of these 512 MoUs, 442 were inked with new investors.

“In east UP, the UPSIDA signed MoUs with 138 entities bringing in investments amounting to Rs 77,848 crore and these projects have a potential of generating more than 1.7 lakh employment opportunities,” he added.

“The MoUs signed for central UP brought in investments worth Rs 39,578 crore through 103 investors and the employment generation by these projects is likely to be as high as more than 3.4 lakh opportunities,” said the official. “In Bundelkhand region, UPSIDA has to prepare ground work for 14 MoUs that will be bringing in investments worth Rs. 11,468 crore with employment opportunities for 20,545 youth,” he added.

“It has categorised investments as MSME (up to Rs 50 crore), large (Rs 50-200 crore), mega (Rs 200-500 crore), super mega (Rs 500-5,000 crore) and ultra mega (above Rs 5,000 crore). Separate teams have been formed for the three-steps review of MoUs, infrastructure support, site visits as well as supervising building regulation and specific plot requirement support in each category,” said the statement.

“A look at investments received during the GIS shows that the UPSIDA has maximum MSME proposals in Ghaziabad (66), however the maximum investment in MSMEs is being done in Kanpur where Rs 761 crore is to be invested through 31 MoUs . Ayodhya attracted 46 MoUs worth Rs 473 crore while Lucknow is up for Rs 540-crore investments by 25 entities,” read the statement.