Global Investors Summit: It’s raining money in Madhya Pradesh, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

With Assembly polls in the state due in 10 months, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday that the two-day Global Investors Summit held in Indore attracted “intent of investment” worth Rs 15.4 lakh crore in sectors ranging from renewable energy to textile.

“It is raining money in MP,” Chouhan said, adding that the combined investment will generate as many as “29 lakh employment opportunities” in the state.

Addressing the valedictory session of the summit, Chouhan also promised to curtail red-tapism by exempting new industrial units from official inspections for three years, and freeing them from the obligation of applying for separate sets of approvals ranging from land to power.

“Once land is allotted in a notified industrial zone, the owner can straightaway start construction work, instead of making rounds for another round of approvals. Moreover, they will not be subjected to any inspection for the initial period of three years of operations,” the Chief Minister said, addressing a press conference on the seventh edition of the summit.

The previous edition of the summit was held by the short-lived Congress government in the state led by Kamal Nath. The state Congress has been criticising the BJP government over instances of mismanagement at the summit, which started immediately after the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention ended.

The BJP is projecting the successive big-ticket events in Indore as a marker of the state’s growing stature. Chouhan led the state uninterruptedly between 2005 and 2018, when the Congress came to power. However, the Congress government fell in March 2020 after 22 MLAs switched over to the BJP, bringing Chouhan back to office.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister sought to allay apprehensions that expression of intent do not necessarily translate into actual investment. “The entire administration will hold constant dialogue with the investors, ensure full cooperation, time-bound approvals and inter-departmental coordination,” he said.

Sharing a sectoral breakup, Chouhan said the area of renewable energy has drawn the maximum intent of investment of Rs 6.9 lakh crore, which can potentially generate 11 lakh job opportunities.

Other major sectors to have attached significant investment promises include urban infrastructure (Rs 2.8 lakh crore), food and agro processing (Rs 1.6 lakh crore), IT and allied services (Rs 88,000 crore).

The investments will be spread evenly across regions including Jabalpur, Rewa, Bhopal, Gwalior-Chambal, he said. “Going ahead, we are also launching a portal by January 26 where investors will be able to seek assistance on any matter instead of having to make rounds seeking appointments with the CM or bureaucrats,” Chouhan said.