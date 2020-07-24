Global Hunger Index 2019 does not represent India’s progress, says NITI CEO

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (File) NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (File)

NITI Aayog has described the data used in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2019 — which ranked India at 102 among 117 countries — as “outmoded” and asked the publishers to “consult” the government before “publishing reports”.

In a letter to the GHI publishers Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “The data sources used with regard to India for calculation of the Index are outmoded and therefore, the GHI does not accurately represent the progress India has been making in improving the overall nutritional status in the country.”

Kant’s letter dated July 15 comes three months before the GHI 2020.

“Data used for computation of GHI 2019 rankings in the average value over varying periods i.e., 2016-18 for Undernourishment; 2014-18 for Wasting & Stunning and of 2017 for Under-five Mortality (source of data is from World Bank, FAO, WHO & UNICEF),” Kant said.

“Average values are affected by extreme values… Even if there is improvement in the indicators (which is the case for India), upon taking average value over period, the improvement made will not get rightly represented…,” he added. “Thus, calculation of the scores is neither done on latest data nor any standardized approach is followed.”

Kant argued if the latest data were used, India’s rank would be 91 instead of 102. Suggesting modifications in the GHI reports, he said, “The concerned Ministry, namely the Ministry of Woman and Child Development, Government of India may be consulted before publishing reports, and be provided access to the data and methodology used for calculating the scores.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.