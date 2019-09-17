Global Climate Strike on Friday, several Indian cities to hold protests

With warming oceans, shrinking ice sheets and rising sea levels serving as indicators that our planet is reeling under the effects of climate change, youngsters from several parts of the world are urging adults to join them at a Global Climate Strike beginning September 20. Their demand: an end to fossil fuels and climate justice for everyone.

Advertising

The Global Climate Strike is a worldwide event wherein people will take time off work and ‘strike’ to press for action to mitigate climate change. About 13 cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, Allahabad and Calicut are hosting ‘climate strikes’ between September 20 and September 27.

In the national capital, the climate strikes will be held at different locations for a week from September 20-27, where protests demanding action on major issues such as carbon dioxide emissions, deforestation, use of fossil fuels, and plastics have been planned. The strikes are being co-organised by NGO Jhatkaa.org

How did the Global Climate Strike begin?

In August, 2018, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg chose to miss school and sat in protest outside the Swedish Parliament to highlight the impact of climate change. She protested on every school day for 3 weeks leading up to Sweden’s general elections and, post the elections, she continued with her school strike on Fridays. Thousands of youngsters showed their solidarity and support by joining her.

Advertising

A people’s movement named Fridays For Future was formed, where students participated in similar protests in their own communities and organised school climate strikes. The hashtags #FridaysForFuture and #ClimateStrike soon went viral and people began protesting outside their parliaments.

The climate strikes in September will be the third in a series of strikes held in 2019. The first Global Climate Strike witnessed over 2,000 protests in around 125 countries, while the second strike mobilised people from over 130 nations. With 19 countries having declared a climate emergency so far, the September strikes have been called ahead of the UN 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23.