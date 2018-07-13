Global City to be developed over 1,000 acres in Gurgaon district: Haryana minister

An area of 3,500 acres, an aviation hub comprising a domestic airport, training and simulation centres, aerospace university and aerospace/defence manufacturing park and expansion of 4,000 ft strip to 9,000 ft would be developed in Hisar.(Express photo by Manoj Kumar) An area of 3,500 acres, an aviation hub comprising a domestic airport, training and simulation centres, aerospace university and aerospace/defence manufacturing park and expansion of 4,000 ft strip to 9,000 ft would be developed in Hisar.(Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

THE HARYANA government will develop a Global City over 1,000 acres area in Gurgaon district. Speaking to mediapersons Thursday, Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel said the proposed global city is poised to serve as an important node to Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor sub-region of Haryana and carries an investment potential of $15 billion (around Rs 1,00,000 crore). Official sources said the government aims at starting auctioning of plots for the Global City by December-January as finalisation process of the proposed master plan was under way.

Goel also spoke about the achievements of the Khattar government over the past four years.

“The government is developing a 135-km long KMP expressway across Kundli, Manesar and Palwal. Another bright side to this project is that a Global Economic Corridor is proposed to be developed alongside the expressway and this economic corridor is estimated to have an investment potential of $50 billion. Manesar-Palwal section of this expressway, which is 52.33-km long, has already been completed,” said Goel.

According to the minister, the DMIC project initiative Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Gurgaon-Manesar-Bawal, over a length of nearly 82 km, would be implemented as joint venture by Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) and Haryana State Industrial Infrastructural Development Corporation (HSIIDC) with an investment of around Rs 17,328 crore. The project will be funded by Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA).

The minister also said over an area of 3,500 acres, an aviation hub comprising a domestic airport, training and simulation centres, aerospace university and aerospace/defence manufacturing park and expansion of 4,000 ft strip to 9,000 ft would be developed in Hisar. A total investment of Rs 80,000 crore, including over Rs 4,000 crore foreign investment, has materialised during Khattar government’s tenure, said Goel.

